Kepos Capital LP Acquires 406,645 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 283.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,645 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,741,796.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 147,081 shares valued at $10,873,164. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.20. 1,248,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,100. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.