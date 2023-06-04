Kepos Capital LP Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.5% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,438,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,327,036. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

