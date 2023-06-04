Kepos Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 3,506,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,043. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

