Kepos Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pinterest by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,906,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,227,292. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,648 shares of company stock worth $4,083,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

