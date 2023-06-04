Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 1.0% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of WSC traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. 2,112,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

