Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 350,000 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.24% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,740,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,766 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,064,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 535,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCXA remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $10.63.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

