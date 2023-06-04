Kepos Capital LP Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 971 shares of company stock valued at $423,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,695. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.82.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

