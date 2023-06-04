Kepos Capital LP Sells 1,638 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. 2,278,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,293. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

