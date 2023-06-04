Kepos Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 2.1 %

Entergy stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,393. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.83.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

