Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157,813.2% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,075,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after acquiring an additional 933,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,543,000 after buying an additional 718,602 shares during the period.

GDXJ traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $37.57. 5,920,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

