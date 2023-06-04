Kercheville Advisors LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,458,261. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.45 on Friday, reaching $213.97. 164,398,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,926,256. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $678.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

