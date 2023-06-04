Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,325 shares during the period. ImmunoGen makes up approximately 1.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of ImmunoGen worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 131,812 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 1.4 %

IMGN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,805. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.