Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. 12,246,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,402,478. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

