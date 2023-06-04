Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 5,110 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up approximately 2.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after buying an additional 55,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock valued at $174,102,591. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HES stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.67. 1,600,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

