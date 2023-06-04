Kercheville Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,527,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,402,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

