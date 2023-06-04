KOK (KOK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $162,514.16

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. KOK has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $162,514.16 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,094.35 or 1.00039443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01836749 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $217,992.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.