Kokoswap Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $111.70 million and approximately $55,481.82 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars.

