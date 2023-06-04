Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.14–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.21 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13-$0.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Lands’ End Stock Up 8.9 %

LE stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $9.04. 415,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,192. Lands’ End has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $293.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 807.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 60.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

