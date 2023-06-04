Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $95.27 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $95.27 or 0.00352206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.96 billion and $501.95 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013267 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,068,964 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.