Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $7.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.62. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $43.10 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.
Lithia Motors Stock Up 5.0 %
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lithia Motors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
