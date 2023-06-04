Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) is Cowen Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cowen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Logistics Innovation Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Logistics Innovation Technologies worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 51.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,262,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 426,499 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

LITT remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,984. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

