Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Shares Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 2,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITT remained flat at $10.24 during midday trading on Friday. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

