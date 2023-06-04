Loom Network Price Hits $0.0487 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Loom Network has a market cap of $55.16 million and approximately $32.66 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

