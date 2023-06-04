Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.140-$2.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $412.22.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 584,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,816,000 after buying an additional 269,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,712,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 317,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,485,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,901,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

