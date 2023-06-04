Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTEX opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.87%.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

