MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $56.46 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $56.46 million and $833,196.25 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,798,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,665,200 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,798,906 with 54,665,199.50485174 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.05263055 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $807,206.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

