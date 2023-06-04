MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.