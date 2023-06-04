MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

