Metis Trading 72.6% Lower This Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Metis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $8,257.03 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 72.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001402 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About Metis
Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.