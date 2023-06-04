MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $100.54 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $22.51 or 0.00082562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $100.54 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,240.26 or 0.99913255 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.21593545 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,371,390.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

