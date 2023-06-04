MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $99.03 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $99.03 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $22.17 or 0.00081971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019777 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,049.03 or 1.00003414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.21593545 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,371,390.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.