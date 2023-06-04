Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 12,900 shares.

Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.61 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.14.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

