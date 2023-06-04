Mina Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $493.09 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,039,396,493 coins and its circulating supply is 911,979,493 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,038,918,412.8400393 with 911,326,150.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55127534 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $4,617,739.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

