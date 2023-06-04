Mirova Acquires 18,328 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,901,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,038,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,708,000 after acquiring an additional 545,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,683. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

