Mirova Acquires 268 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirova grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.50. 2,036,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.28, a P/E/G ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day moving average of $191.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

