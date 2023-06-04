Mirova Acquires 78,610 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mirova increased its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,610 shares during the period. Mirova owned about 0.05% of Plug Power worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,344 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Plug Power by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 310.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,081 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Plug Power by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,647,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,202 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.77. 16,070,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,077,476. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

