Mirova Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mirova grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.99. The stock had a trading volume of 917,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,425. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.82. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

