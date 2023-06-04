Mirova Buys 28,000 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mirova increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.12. 1,559,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.