Mirova Buys 28,000 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mirova increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,327. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

