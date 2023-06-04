Mirova Buys 57,149 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 311.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,149 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2,349.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. 10,738,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

