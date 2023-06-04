Mirova Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirova boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.4% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

