Mirova Has $2.74 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mirova raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Mirova owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.73. 1,340,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,152. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

