Mirova Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirova boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.89. 8,652,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,938. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

