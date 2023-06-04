Mirova Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mirova grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 0.9% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after buying an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.5 %

CL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

