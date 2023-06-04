Mirova Has $7.76 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,208 shares of company stock valued at $50,178,577. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,273,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,276,984. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $419.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $971.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

