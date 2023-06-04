Mirova Purchases 18,328 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mirova lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $70.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,683. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

