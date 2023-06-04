Mirova Purchases 9,597 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirova raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,652,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.