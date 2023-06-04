Mirova Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mirova boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up approximately 0.6% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,677,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,874,000 after purchasing an additional 120,594 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,071. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

