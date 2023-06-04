Mirova Sells 4,996 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirova lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.86. 3,048,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

