Mizuho Lowers Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) to Neutral

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Rain Oncology Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of Rain Oncology stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 7,425,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,916. Rain Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Insider Transactions at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Oncology news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 333,325 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $369,990.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,740,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,778.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 333,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $369,990.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,740,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,778.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

